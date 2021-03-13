UrduPoint.com
Pro-claimed Offender Arrested In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:51 PM

The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Race Course police Station here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Race Course police Station here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police along with the team raided and arrested a criminal who was identified as Wajid Ali.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.

Pakistan

