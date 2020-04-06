Pro-claimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Kahuta Police Station here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Tahir Mehmood who was involved in murder and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action should be taken against such hardcore criminals, the spokesman added.