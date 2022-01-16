UrduPoint.com

Pro-claimed Offenders Involved In Kidnapping, Torturing Imam Masjid Held

Published January 16, 2022

Pro-claimed offenders involved in kidnapping, torturing Imam Masjid held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three pro-claimed offenders for kidnapping, torturing and brutally injuring a Masjid Imam in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Those arrested were identified as Danish, Anas and Obaidullah.

The perpetrators also made a video of the violence and advertised it on social media.

The accused kidnap and torture Imam Masjid in 2021.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken those involved in mischievous activities.

He said that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

