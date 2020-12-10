Pro-Indian EU website runs anti-Pakistan, China campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :As an attempt to malign both Pakistan and China and further Indian interests, an apparently news website is actively engaged in distorting and repackaging anti-Pakistan contents making reusable by Indian media.

According to a research carried out by EU DisinfoLab and published by a US-based international media company Politico, the EU Chronicle, a website claiming to deliver "news from the European Union," is the newest iteration of an influence campaign run by an Indian organization called the Srivastava Group.

The purpose of the website appears to be to further Indian interests and malign New Delhi's rivals including Pakistan and China.

The anti-Pakistan, anti-China content published on the website is often reused by the Indian news agency ANI and hundreds of other domains, including outlets. According to EU DisinfoLab research, Indian business magazine BW Business World published at least eight clips from ANI that were based on EU Chronicle material.

While sometimes relying on Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) for content, EU Chronicle's main target audience is not the Brussels crowd rather mainstream Indian publications.

Some of the EU lawmakers featured on the website denied having written op-eds published in their name. Others said they were happy to have a platform where they can broadcast their sympathies for the Indian government.

In addition to EU Chronicle, EU DisinfoLab said the Group coordinates a number of organizations fronting as NGOs also working to wield influence in the Parliament. These include the Women's Economic and Social Think Tank (WESTT), the South Asia Democracy Forum and Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"What we learned in this investigation is that it is possible to turn EU Institutions into unwitting actors of a 15-year influence operation. With lobbying and fake media, Indian Chronicles [the name DisinfoLab has given to the operation] has been successful in building a strong sense of a constant official support of the EU to Indian interests, reaching millions in South-Asia," said Gary Machado, EU DisinfoLab's managing director.

He explained how the website works to distort content. For example, a pro-Indian comment spoken in a personal capacity by a single MEP is modified to sound like the official voice of the whole Parliament.

"When dozens of Indian media write that 'EU backs India's surgical strikes' based on a single MEP position, we believe it should not be neglected simply because the disinformation takes place far away from the European Union," Machado said, referring to military action India took against Pakistan last year, and which did not receive the EU's blessing.

Thierry Mariani, an MEP who belongs to the far-right Identity and Democracy group and wrote op-eds on EU Chronicle, is happy to put his name on anti-Pakistan content. He also sent personal video messages wishing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy birthday via the website's Twitter handle.

It's not the first time a site with seemingly EU credentials looks to be backed by the Indian Srivastava Group.

In Brussels, a website called EPToday was part of an operation that would highlight anti-Pakistan comments by some MEPs and events held at the European Parliament where Pakistan would be criticized — normally by the Srivastava-backed groups like WESTT or South Asia Democracy Forum.

Those comments and events would then also be picked up and amplified by news outlets in India.

EUDisinfoLab said EU Chronicle, which went live in May 2020, is doing the same thing.

The website's Twitter handle has published a series of videos alleging human rights abuses in Pakistan.

The Names of the website's staffers on the website are "probably not real," according to EUDisinfoLab, and the articles attributed to them are also syndicated content published automatically. An anonymous article from June is almost entirely copy-pasted from a POLITICO article, without accreditation.

A Google search provided no links to EU Chronicle journalists' profiles apart from where they are mentioned in EU Chronicle. The company's address directed to a Regus office park in Ghent.

None of the people listed as EU Chronicle journalists replied to a request for comment.

Milazzo, whose name appears on an article criticizing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy towards minority issues, said he was not asked to write anything for the site. "We're not really involved in Pakistani issues," an official from his office said.

Other lawmakers featured on the website including Ryszard Czarnecki (Polish, ECR), Fulvio Martusciello (Italian, EPP) and French MEPs Virginie Joron and Julie Lechanteux (ID) —none of them responded to multiple requests for comment.