Pro-industry, people-friendly federal budget welcomed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Various segments of the society including industrialists, exporters, traders and political figures have welcomed the Federal budget 2021-22 and termed it as pro-industry and people-friendly.

Reacting on federal budget proposal, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javiad has termed federal budget 2021-22 as pro-industry because the government has withdrawn regularity and custom duties on 1600 tariff lines of raw material with total financial impact of Rs.4200 billion.

He said that this step will ensure sustained and stable economic development and its trickle down effects will not only facilitate the masses but also have salutary impact on the all sectors of national economy.

Former Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Mian Kashif Zia has warmly welcomed the federal budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22 and termed it business-friendly.

He said that government had focused SME sector to provide maximum relief and this is the historic steps of PTI government for SME sector to increase its productivity as well as national exports.

Chairman Faisalabad Garments City Rehan Naseem Bharara had declared the federal budget 2021-22 as pro-people and comprehensive for national development and prosperity. Due to successful policies of PTI government, large manufacturing sector is making progress at a much faster pace, he added.

Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro welcomed the financial budget 2021-22 and termed it people friendly. Inflation and poverty would be eliminated and living standard of the people would improve due to the steps taken in the budget, he added.

MPA/Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar said that government has presented a tax-free people-friendly financial budget 2021-22 and provided relief to the common man as well as trade, industry and agriculture sectors.

President local car dealer association Rana Athar Ahmed Khan also welcomed the federal budget 2021-22 and termed it encouraging for the people.

The government had provided relief by announcing reduction in sales tax from 17 percent to 12.5 percent and eliminating of withholding tax on locally manufactured vehicles. Now the people from low income groups will also be able to purchase four wheelers, he added.