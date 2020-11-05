Pro-Kashmiri Australian politician conferred Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam in Canberra

Pro-Kashmiri Australian politician and former senator Ms. Lee Rhiannon has been conferred Pakistan Presidential medal "Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam" during a ceremony at the High Commission for Pakistan in Canberra, Australia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Pro-Kashmiri Australian politician and former senator Ms. Lee Rhiannon has been conferred Pakistan Presidential medal "Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam" during a ceremony at the High Commission for Pakistan in Canberra, Australia.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin, on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, presented the civil award to the veteran Australian politician Ms. Lee who has been a vociferous advocate of the hapless Kashmiris and raised voice against human rights violations across the world, especially in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The ceremony was attended by Australian politicians, eminent members of the civil society and a large number of Pakistani community in Australia.

Ms. Lee Rhiannon has been a leading politician who has highlighted sorry plight of Kashmiri people of the IIOJK in the New South Wales and Australian parliaments besides other forums.

Dr Mehreen Farooqui, Ms Lee Rhiannon and Dr Richard Di Natalie represented Greens at the seminar while both Liberal and Labor parties sent their representatives to speak at the seminar.

The High Commissioner Babar Amin, while recognizing the services of Ms. Lee Rhiannon, conveyed deep appreciation of the people and government of Pakistan on Ms. Rhiannon's principled position and her voice for the subjugated people of Kashmir. He also highlighted former Senator's support for the Australians of Pakistani origin.

Rhiannon, in her acceptance speech, expressed her deep appreciation for the honour by the government and people of Pakistan, adding that she would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiri people.

The former Australia senator said Kashmiri people were facing immense human rights violations while most of the world was unaware of the sorry plight of women, children and elderly in the IIOJK.

"The grave issue was cloaked under the Indian narrative that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India which needed to be addressed", she remarked, adding that India and Pakistan were both nuclear powers so the issue of Kashmir assumed great significance.

Referring to the two Reports of the UN Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on the situation in Kashmir, issued in 2018 and 2019, Ms. Lee admired Pakistan government for accepting the reports. She regretted the fact that India had rejected the UN reports.

The veteran Australian politician highlighted worsening situation of human rights following the illegal Indian actions of August 5, 2019 coupled with military siege, demographic apartheid, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and violation of women's modesty in the IIOJK.

Canberra based Pakistani journalist Jamil Siraj, in a telephonic conversation with APP on Thursday, said the bestowing of award on the pro-Kashmiri Australian human rights activist would go a long way in exposing the evil face of India and its brutalities against the innocent Kashmiri people of IIOJK.