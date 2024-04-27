Open Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protester Disrupts German Envoy’s Speech In Lahore’s Rights Conference

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Pro-Palestinian protester disrupts German envoy’s speech in Lahore’s rights conference

The disruption occurs when a student from the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, in collaboration with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council, voiced strong objections to the ambassador's presence at the rights conference in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas encountered disruption and protest during his speech at the ‘Peoples’ Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia’ conference held in Lahore on Saturday.

The disruption occurred when a student from the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, in collaboration with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council, voiced strong objections to the ambassador's presence. The student expressed shock at the ambassador's discussion of civil rights while alleging Germany's complicity in the violation of Palestinians' rights.

The audience's response was diverse, with some offering applause while others chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestine, including “Free, Free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea.”

Maintaining composure, Ambassador Grannas responded, “If you want to shout, you can go out and shout there,” highlighting the need for respectful dialogue.

In the aftermath, the Progressive Students Collective (PSC) condemned what they perceived as the ambassador’s disregard for Palestinian rights. They also criticized the conference organizers, alleging the suppression of dissenting voices while providing a platform for advocates of Palestinian genocide. Reports of mistreatment of students by event organizers added fuel to the controversy.

A spokesperson for the PSC stated, “Hypocrisy of the ambassador has been exposed by our members,".

Resuming his speech, Ambassador Grannas emphasized the foundational importance of safeguarding human dignity in civil rights discussions, aligning with principles outlined in Pakistan’s Constitution, notably Article 14.

Grannas underscored the invaluable role of academic discussions, like the conference, in shaping judicial interpretations and decisions, contributing to the protection and evolution of basic human rights.

Drawing parallels between Germany and Pakistan, Grannas highlighted the rarity of explicit guarantees for the inviolability of human dignity worldwide.

Discussing the judiciary’s pivotal role, he praised Pakistan’s courts for their proactive interpretation of the law, citing instances where their rulings positively impacted citizens’ lives, such as abolishing outdated practices like the two-finger testing in rape cases.

Concluding on an optimistic note, Ambassador Grannas expressed hope for constructive dialogue, recognizing the significance of gatherings like these in honoring the legacy of Asma Jahangir.

The conference, initiated in 2018 following Asma Jahangir's passing, serves as a platform to commemorate her contributions by facilitating discussions on fundamental rights, judicial independence, empowerment of marginalized communities, freedom of expression, and regional solidarity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Protest Supreme Court Palestine German Student Germany Independence Asma Jahangir 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base ex ..

20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion: PM

10 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif condoles over death of APP correspo ..

Barrister Saif condoles over death of APP correspondent

10 minutes ago
 China innovation driving global cooperation: inter ..

China innovation driving global cooperation: international auto experts hail Chi ..

10 minutes ago
 20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base ex ..

20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion

10 minutes ago
 MS LUH calls for swift completion of ongoing physi ..

MS LUH calls for swift completion of ongoing physical works

10 minutes ago
 Fifth T20I: New Zealand opt to field first against ..

Fifth T20I: New Zealand opt to field first against Pakistan

30 minutes ago
AHC Police killed by another Police constable

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

43 minutes ago
 Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma ..

Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari

43 minutes ago
 Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

47 minutes ago
 JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on ..

JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

47 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 yea ..

Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan