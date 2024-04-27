- Home
Pro-Palestinian Protester Disrupts German Envoy's Speech In Lahore's Rights Conference
April 27, 2024
The disruption occurs when a student from the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, in collaboration with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council, voiced strong objections to the ambassador's presence at the rights conference in Lahore.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas encountered disruption and protest during his speech at the ‘Peoples’ Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia’ conference held in Lahore on Saturday.
The disruption occurred when a student from the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, in collaboration with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council, voiced strong objections to the ambassador's presence. The student expressed shock at the ambassador's discussion of civil rights while alleging Germany's complicity in the violation of Palestinians' rights.
The audience's response was diverse, with some offering applause while others chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestine, including “Free, Free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea.”
Maintaining composure, Ambassador Grannas responded, “If you want to shout, you can go out and shout there,” highlighting the need for respectful dialogue.
In the aftermath, the Progressive Students Collective (PSC) condemned what they perceived as the ambassador’s disregard for Palestinian rights. They also criticized the conference organizers, alleging the suppression of dissenting voices while providing a platform for advocates of Palestinian genocide. Reports of mistreatment of students by event organizers added fuel to the controversy.
A spokesperson for the PSC stated, “Hypocrisy of the ambassador has been exposed by our members,".
Resuming his speech, Ambassador Grannas emphasized the foundational importance of safeguarding human dignity in civil rights discussions, aligning with principles outlined in Pakistan’s Constitution, notably Article 14.
Grannas underscored the invaluable role of academic discussions, like the conference, in shaping judicial interpretations and decisions, contributing to the protection and evolution of basic human rights.
Drawing parallels between Germany and Pakistan, Grannas highlighted the rarity of explicit guarantees for the inviolability of human dignity worldwide.
Discussing the judiciary’s pivotal role, he praised Pakistan’s courts for their proactive interpretation of the law, citing instances where their rulings positively impacted citizens’ lives, such as abolishing outdated practices like the two-finger testing in rape cases.
Concluding on an optimistic note, Ambassador Grannas expressed hope for constructive dialogue, recognizing the significance of gatherings like these in honoring the legacy of Asma Jahangir.
The conference, initiated in 2018 following Asma Jahangir's passing, serves as a platform to commemorate her contributions by facilitating discussions on fundamental rights, judicial independence, empowerment of marginalized communities, freedom of expression, and regional solidarity.
