Pro-Rata Software Redresses Overbilling Complaints: FESCO Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:01 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that Pro-Rata Software has redressed the overbilling complaints by ensuring provision of electricity bills comprising of accurate meter reading of 30 days
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that Pro-Rata Software has redressed the overbilling complaints by ensuring provision of electricity bills comprising of accurate meter reading of 30 days.
Addressing an online court (E-katchery) at FESCO headquarters here on Wednesday, he said that the consumers were constantly complaining that they were facing overbilling as the FESCO staff failed to ensure accurate reading of their electricity supply meters for 30 days. Therefore, the company introduced Pro-Rata billing software which helped in redressing overbilling complaints by ensuring accurate meter reading for 30 days. The software will also help in-time delivery of electricity bills to the consumers by saving energy and precious time of the company as well as of the consumers.
The FESCO Chief said that the company is striving hard to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer days. He said that there is no load management across the region. However, electricity theft is creating problems for the company. Therefore, the consumers should immediately inform the company, their Customer Service Center or helpline 118 if they witnessed any kind of power theft in their areas.
The FESCO chief also heard public complaints in the online court and issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same.
Chief Engineer (Operation) Muhammad Saeed, Chief Engineer Customer Services Asghar Hussain Qazlibash, Additional Director General (PR) Tahir Sheikh, DG (IT) Abdul Hayee, Deputy Director 118 Ali Imran and others were also present on the occasion.
