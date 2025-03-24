Pro-VC conducts surprise inspection at SALU Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday made a surprise visit to various university departments during the ongoing mid-term exams.

Accompanied by senior officials, Dr Jatoi assessed the efficiency of administrative operations, focusing on finance and examination departments.

The inspection aimed to reinforce the university's commitment to quality education, streamlined processes and enhanced student services. Dr Jatoi emphasized the importance of a research culture and student-centric services.

He reviewed pending cases related to mark sheets and degree issuance, directing departments to expedite processing and ensure timely distribution to students.

Dr Jatoi stressed the need for seamless administrative support, prioritizing student welfare and improved inter-departmental coordination. "Our Primary focus should be on delivering quality education and supporting students without unnecessary delays," he stated.

The inspection highlights SALU's efforts to maintain academic and administrative excellence, prioritizing student welfare.