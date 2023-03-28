UrduPoint.com

Pro VC SUC Larkana Inaugurates Peace, Conflict Management Society As Sustainable Step Towards Quality Higher Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Pro VC SUC Larkana inaugurates Peace, Conflict Management Society as sustainable step towards quality higher education

Sindh University Campus Larkana in collaboration with Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement Through Transformation for Tolerance (PACT) Project of Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness performed the inauguration of the Peace and Conflict Management Society here at its dedicated office adjacent to Pro Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh University Campus Larkana in collaboration with Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement Through Transformation for Tolerance (PACT) Project of Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness performed the inauguration of the Peace and Conflict Management Society here at its dedicated office adjacent to Pro Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Tuesday.

Pro VC Larkana Campus Dr Azhar Ali Shah Patron of the Society, G.M Shaikh Focal Person of the Society, Hina Shah Coordinator, Shahzad Ali President and other office bearers including Bhaledino Mugheri, Farwa Burdi, Waqar Adam, Mir Muslim, Aleena Memon and Faheem Shaikh jointly inaugurated the Society with the aim to move towards the creation of a sustainable culture of peace at the Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness for the provision of training and resources for the establishment of the Society on campus.

Dr Shah said through this society we aim at enhancing the skills, capacity, capability and competence of our youth for understanding the culture of peace and adopting the set of values, attitudes and behaviours based on the principles of justice, tolerance and solidarity.

He said in addition to this, the society shall also impart training on how to amicably and optimally resolve conflicts and disputes as and when they arise.

Such training shall create a sustainable culture of peace at the campus thereby enhancing the quality of higher education, he added.

He said different exercises will be conducted to develop love, tolerance, unity and self-confidence among the students from the platform of Aman Society and various activities including sports, seminars, musical programs, outings will be conducted.

This will bring a positive change in the attitudes of the students and they will lead a good life, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Education Larkana Lead Azhar Ali Muslim From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooper ..

Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooperation - Moldovan Defense Minis ..

31 seconds ago
 ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad ..

ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar

33 seconds ago
 Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

8 minutes ago
 Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 UK Space Industry's Profits Up $1.2Bln Reaching $2 ..

UK Space Industry's Profits Up $1.2Bln Reaching $21.5Bln in 2021 - UKSA

6 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review crime situation

Meeting held to review crime situation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.