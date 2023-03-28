Pro VC SUC Larkana inaugurates Peace, Conflict Management Society as sustainable step towards quality higher education

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh University Campus Larkana in collaboration with Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement Through Transformation for Tolerance (PACT) Project of Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness performed the inauguration of the Peace and Conflict Management Society here at its dedicated office adjacent to Pro Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh University Campus Larkana in collaboration with Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement Through Transformation for Tolerance (PACT) Project of Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness performed the inauguration of the Peace and Conflict Management Society here at its dedicated office adjacent to Pro Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Tuesday.

Pro VC Larkana Campus Dr Azhar Ali Shah Patron of the Society, G.M Shaikh Focal Person of the Society, Hina Shah Coordinator, Shahzad Ali President and other office bearers including Bhaledino Mugheri, Farwa Burdi, Waqar Adam, Mir Muslim, Aleena Memon and Faheem Shaikh jointly inaugurated the Society with the aim to move towards the creation of a sustainable culture of peace at the Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness for the provision of training and resources for the establishment of the Society on campus.

Dr Shah said through this society we aim at enhancing the skills, capacity, capability and competence of our youth for understanding the culture of peace and adopting the set of values, attitudes and behaviours based on the principles of justice, tolerance and solidarity.

He said in addition to this, the society shall also impart training on how to amicably and optimally resolve conflicts and disputes as and when they arise.

Such training shall create a sustainable culture of peace at the campus thereby enhancing the quality of higher education, he added.

He said different exercises will be conducted to develop love, tolerance, unity and self-confidence among the students from the platform of Aman Society and various activities including sports, seminars, musical programs, outings will be conducted.

This will bring a positive change in the attitudes of the students and they will lead a good life, he said.