Pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk visits exam centres

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday visited examinations centres in departments of the University.

Talking to the students Dr.

Khushk said that he firmly believe in merit and competition because this age is the age of merit and excellence.

He, on the occasion, felt his satisfaction over the arrangements madefor the smooth conduct of semester examinations in conducive and congenial environment.