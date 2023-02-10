Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Friday said Pakistan had again improved its relations with the world due to the government's proactive foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Friday said Pakistan had again improved its relations with the world due to the government's proactive foreign policy.

Talking to a private media channel, he said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strode across the world with the aim of better diplomacy with foreign countries which resulted in the reinstatement of CPEC and removal of Pakistan from the FATF's grey list.

Mandokhail, who is also the chairman of the NA Special Committee on Affected Employees, said the Imran-led government had tarnished the image of the country globally and affected its relations with friendly countries. � PTI left the country in economic disarray, and even after the ouster, it tried to sabotage the agreement with IMF, he added.

Mandokhail criticized Imran's politics and said PTI has come down to enmity with the state for political benefits.

� "Imran Khan made a concerted effort to bring shame upon the nation by fabricating a cypher story for his own political gains,"�he added.

Responding to a question about early elections, the MNA said approximately 70 billion rupees would be needed for conducting general elections, and such a huge amount could not be spent just to fulfil a person's wish.

"Even if early elections are held, what is the assurance that Imran Khan will accept the results?" Mandokhail wondered.

After the ouster, he added, Imran Khan tried to ridicule the system by tendering resignations and then contesting bye-elections from multiple Constituencies.

After mass resignations and the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, trying to get his party members back in assemblies was another u-turn made by the PTI chairman, he added.