Proactive measures needed to avoid cyber security threats to children: Kaspersky experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Kaspersky experts have called for proactive measures from parents to protect their children from cybersecurity threats in 2024.

They have developed the Kaspersky Cybersecurity Alphabet, containing key concepts from the cybersecurity industry.

The book aims to educate children about new technologies, cyber hygiene rules, avoiding online threats, and recognizing fraudsters’ tricks.

The PDF version of the book is available for download, as per a news release.

According to Kaspersky, parents need the skill to discuss their offspring’s online experiences and stress the importance of using parenting digital apps for online safety while respecting personal space.

To ensure children are shielded from downloading malicious files, Kaspersky recommends installing a trusted security solution on their devices. Tools like Kaspersky’s digital parenting app, Safe kids, provide parents with effective means to safeguard their children against cyber threats in the digital age.

It is crucial to teach children the basics of cybersecurity from an early age, instructing them on avoiding cybercriminal traps, understanding potential threats during gaming, and properly protecting personal data.

Usman Qureshi, Country Representative in Pakistan for Kaspersky, said that such knowledge is now a necessity for both adults and the youngest users.

Kaspersky experts delve into key cybersecurity trends that parents should be aware of and provide tips on safeguarding their children's online activities. A UN research indicates that approximately 80 percent of young people claim to interact with AI multiple times a day.

With the advancement of AI, several lesser-known applications, particularly chatbots, can easily provide age-inappropriate content when prompted.