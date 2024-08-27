Proactive Measures Under Way To Prevent Smog: Addl DG Environment
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Additional Director General Environment Punjab Dr. Zafar Iqbal said on Tuesday that under the directives of Punjab government proactive emergency measures were being taken to prevent smog.
He stated that industrial units were not allowed to operate without pollution control systems, and brick kilns were strictly prohibited from operating without zigzag technology.
He informed that in compliance with orders from the Lahore High Court, such kilns were being demolished.
He was speaking during his visit to Khanewal district where he inspected industrial units, brick kilns and rice cultivation areas along with motorway.
He also planted sapling during the visit.
The Additional DG inspected the biomass plant at Nestlé Factory Kabirwala and advised farmers not to burn their crop residues but to send them to this plant, where they can be used scientifically as fuel. The Environment Department in collaboration with the district administration and the Agriculture department, was taking urgent measures to prevent smog. Committees were being formed at the village level, and emergency response centers were also being established to take prompt action during smog days, he added.
On this occasion, Assistant Director of Environment Khanewal Sarfaraz Anjum and Environmental Inspector Muhammad Amjad were also present.
APP/qsb/mjk
1755 hrs
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi2 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall3 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..4 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station4 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais5 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games5 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission5 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city5 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents5 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'5 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert6 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam6 hours ago