Proactive measures under way to prevent smog: Addl DG Environment

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Additional Director General Environment Punjab Dr. Zafar Iqbal said on Tuesday that under the directives of Punjab government proactive emergency measures were being taken to prevent smog.

He stated that industrial units were not allowed to operate without pollution control systems, and brick kilns were strictly prohibited from operating without zigzag technology.

He informed that in compliance with orders from the Lahore High Court, such kilns were being demolished.

He was speaking during his visit to Khanewal district where he inspected industrial units, brick kilns and rice cultivation areas along with motorway.

He also planted sapling during the visit.

The Additional DG inspected the biomass plant at Nestlé Factory Kabirwala and advised farmers not to burn their crop residues but to send them to this plant, where they can be used scientifically as fuel. The Environment Department in collaboration with the district administration and the Agriculture department, was taking urgent measures to prevent smog. Committees were being formed at the village level, and emergency response centers were also being established to take prompt action during smog days, he added.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of Environment Khanewal Sarfaraz Anjum and Environmental Inspector Muhammad Amjad were also present.

