Open Menu

Proactive Measures Under Way To Prevent Smog: Addl DG Environment

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Proactive measures under way to prevent smog: Addl DG Environment

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Additional Director General Environment Punjab Dr. Zafar Iqbal said on Tuesday that under the directives of Punjab government proactive emergency measures were being taken to prevent smog.

He stated that industrial units were not allowed to operate without pollution control systems, and brick kilns were strictly prohibited from operating without zigzag technology.

He informed that in compliance with orders from the Lahore High Court, such kilns were being demolished.

He was speaking during his visit to Khanewal district where he inspected industrial units, brick kilns and rice cultivation areas along with motorway.

He also planted sapling during the visit.

The Additional DG inspected the biomass plant at Nestlé Factory Kabirwala and advised farmers not to burn their crop residues but to send them to this plant, where they can be used scientifically as fuel. The Environment Department in collaboration with the district administration and the Agriculture department, was taking urgent measures to prevent smog. Committees were being formed at the village level, and emergency response centers were also being established to take prompt action during smog days, he added.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of Environment Khanewal Sarfaraz Anjum and Environmental Inspector Muhammad Amjad were also present.

APP/qsb/mjk

1755 hrs

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Agriculture Visit Khanewal Kabirwala From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan