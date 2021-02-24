Proactive policing dire need to curb crime, says Addl IG South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said that proactive policing has become indispensable for success in the war against crime in the present law and order situation.

He said that postings of police officials is being made on merit and performance basis to reduce the crime rate and also create a good impression among masses.

Addl IG South Punjab expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on law and order held here on Wednesday.

CPO Multan Mehboob Rashid Mian, Assistant Inspector General of Police Operations South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and DIG IT Waqas Nazir were also present on the occasion. On this occasion Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab also met the DSPs who have been promoted in South Punjab and expressed his best wishes for them.

Zafar Iqbal Awan said that the promoted officers should take steps for public service and ensure merit.

He directed newly appointed police officers to control crime through effective patrolling.

He warned that Misuse of uniform by any police officer tarnishes the morale and image of the entire force which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Addl IG Zafar Iqbal said that the Punjab government has been requested to complete the Safe City project to make security foolproof in the cities of South Punjab. ''Implementation on these projects will be started soon with the availability of funds". Zafar Iqbal Awan further said that the business community and civil society have the full support to the police to secure the sensitive places and markets.

Later, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab along with Assistant Inspector General of Police Operations South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah dispatched badges to 14 promoted DSPs.