Proactive role of poets, intelligentsia for promotion of regional languages stressed

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers at a literary seminar on Friday underscored the need of proactive role of poets and intelligentsia for promotion of regional languages in the country.

The seminar was organized by District Administration Kohistan that was attended by DPO Kohistan, eminent poets, academicians and civil society members in large number. The poets presented their poems in Kohistani, Pashto and Hindko languages by receiving warms applause from audience. They also highlighted Kohistan's beauty and cultural heritage besides hospitality.

The DPO appreciated quality of poetry, saying people of Kohistan were very peaceful, law abiding and their role in national development was praise worthy.

He said the prime responsibility of police was to maintain law and order besides protection of life and properties of people. He expressed the hope that poets, intelligentsia and civil society would continue to highlight Kohistan's natural beauty, culture and regional languages through their poems and literary works.