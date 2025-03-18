Open Menu

Proactive Security Measures To Be Ensured In Capital, Says IG Rizvi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday presided over an important meeting at the Central Police Office to review strategies for maintaining law and order, protecting public and private properties, and preventing crimes.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad Muhammad Javad Tariq, SSPs, and SPs. During the session, IGP Rizvi, along with senior officers, discussed measures to enhance security and combat crime in the capital.

IG directed all officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property. IG also reviewed the security of the Red Zone and ordered increased security checks at its entry points. Furthermore, he instructed officers to strengthen security measures for key institutions, offices, and embassies located within the Red Zone.

Earlier, IG Rizvi, along with police officers, attended an Iftar at the Police Lines Headquarters. He personally inspected security arrangements at various mosques during Fajr prayers, checked the duty of police personnel, and encouraged them.

IG Rizvi emphasized that all officers deployed for security duties should be provided with timely meals for Sehar and Iftar. "Despite the harsh weather, these officers remain alert to protect the lives and property of the public," he said.

IG Rizvi further stated that the true devotion of police officers, even while being away from their families, lies in ensuring the safety and security of the city and its people.

He urged officers to consider their duties as an act of worship and warned that any negligence in the security of mosques and Imambargahs would not be tolerated.

