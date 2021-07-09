UrduPoint.com
Probation Dept Releases 126 Prisoners During June

Probation Dept releases 126 prisoners during June

Department of Parole and Probation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 126 prisoners from various areas of the province during June 2021, said an official statement issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Department of Parole and Probation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 126 prisoners from various areas of the province during June 2021, said an official statement issued here Friday.

The department said 2403 prisoners were on probation till June 30 including 2242 male, 32 women and 129 children.

The release of prisoners would decrease burden on prison and save public money.

It was said that department is consistently making efforts to increase performance that would further expedite release of prisoners from prisons.

