Probation Of Minor Crimes' Offenders Top Priority

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM

The Department of Probation and Parole Service (DPPS), Home Department plays its pivotal role in reforming and rehabilitating the persons involved in minor crimes from the courts, making them responsible citizens of the society

The government is taking necessary measures towards correctional treatment for the offenders as one of its top priorities.

This was said by Hafiz Muhammad Sultan, Assistant Director DPPS while addressing a seminar which was held at District Council Hall on Tuesday.

He urged the people involved in minor crimes to avoid further illegal activities and remain useful citizens of the society. He also shed light on a comparative analysis of pre and post-rehabilitation service and informed that a rehabilitated person is capable of making an effective evaluation of his/ her acts.

To keep a person away from crimes remains the ultimate goal of the rehab services, he said. Sultan further said the parole remained a vital element which meant conditional release of an offender. This element also builds up confidence in a person to responsibly respond to the legal actions, he added.

Assistant Director Social Welfare Department, Raja Imran, in his address, stressed the need for social responsibility at the grassroots level for achieving peace and establishing a harmonized society.

He also informed the participants in detail about the online registration process for all disabled persons under the Department of Social Welfare. The seminar was attended by officials, lawyers, and others.

