Probation Officers Of Information Group Briefed Over APP’s Working Scope
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A batch of 15 probationary officers from Information Service group on Wednesday visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), where they were briefed about the professional working of the national news agency.
Led by Executive Director General of Information Service academy (ISA), Arshad Munir, the visit of probationers was part of the 41st Specialized Training Programme aimed at learning about the various wings and attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Managing Director APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi on the occasion highlighted the role of APP in dissemination of credible news besides building a positive narrative in national interest.
APP, he said, was progressing as a dynamic news agency with a versatile approach of expanding from the text-only service to more digitalized forms including multimedia news, photo and visual services.
Earlier, Executive Director APP Adnan Bajwa gave a detailed presentation about the working of APP including the multi-lingual news operations, network of correspondents and the organization’s news exchange agreements with various countries.
The probationers visited the Central News Desk, General Reporting, Foreign Desk, Economic Desk, Monitoring Section, urdu Section, Video News service, Social Media section, Data Centre and Studios.
Director News APP Shumaila Andleeb, Director Urdu Abdul Jabbar Zekria, Director Video News Service Rab Nawaz Bajwa, Director Training Kashif Rizvi and Director Information Technology Adnan Bukhari briefed about the working of their respective sections.
