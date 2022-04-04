Probationary ASPs meet IGP

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that young officers should strive to adopt modern policing, high professionalism and strengthen relations between police and people

He expressed these views during a meeting with under-training ASPs at the Central Police Office here.

Rao Sardar Ali directed the trainee probationary officers to spend maximum time in field instead of sitting in offices during field attachments.

He said that policing comes from experience and learning so officers should work diligently during training, adding that the future belongs to IT based policing, so officers should pay special attention to learn new trends and skills.

Under Training 11 ASPs have completed six weeks training at Elite Training College Bedian and now these trainee officers would be sent on field attachments in different districts for 21 weeks.

Talking to the lady officers, the IGP said that lady officers in Punjab police were being provided equal opportunities to work alongside men. He said that lady officers should be role models for other women through their work and should not spare any effort to solve the problems faced by women citizens.

