Probationary Officers Of 52nd Common Training Programme Visit PBM Head Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Probationary officers of 52nd Common Training Programme visit PBM head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A group of probationary officers from the 52nd Common Training Programme visited the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) head office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

While briefing the officers, Managing Director PBM, Senator Capt.

Shaheen Khalid Butt, shared important insights into PBM’s social welfare initiatives.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the probationary officers with PBM’s operations and its role in supporting vulnerable communities across the country.

