Probationary Officers Of 52nd CTP Visit IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program undergoing training at the Civil Services academy Lahore visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti welcomed the training officers on behalf of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, faculty members and students. The participants were informed about the history, teaching and research programs and activities of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. A briefing was given about the research activities being carried out in the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and Biodiversity Park to preserve the environment, rare plants, animals and birds of Cholistan. The preparation and sale of cotton seeds in the agriculture sector was also explained.

Deputy Director Civil Services Academy Lahore Ishrat Akhtar expressed special gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for the detailed visit and briefing to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Syed Aamir Sohail, Dean Faculty of Online and Distance education Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Controller of Examinations Syeda Zuriat ul-Zahara, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, Director Institute of Desert Studies Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, and other staff members were present. Earlier, the participants visited the Hakra Art Gallery and sports Complex.

