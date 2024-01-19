Probationer Assistant Commissioners Meet CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Probationer assistant commissioners of the 50th common training programme at the Civil Service academy called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday.
Speaking to the delegation, the CM emphasised the importance of prioritizing public welfare at all government offices. He urged the probationers to adopt a courteous and compassionate attitude towards the public during interactions. He stressed the significance of avoiding misconduct, highlighting that excellent public handling leads to a positive reputation and a successful career. He encouraged officers to maintain positive relationships with everyone and fulfill their duties without succumbing to any pressure.
Achieving progress is inherent in delivering the best public services, he added.
The CM advised the assistant commissioners not to be hesitant to gain experience through exchanges in remote areas. He underscored the essential role of women in the services, stating that inclusion of female officers in the civil service is a positive step towards the future. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also addressed the probationary ACs.
Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, additional chief secretary, chairman P&D, SMBR, secretary services, commissioner Lahore and others were present.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man13 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara23 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” held at PAC33 minutes ago
-
IGP assures support to martyrs' families33 minutes ago
-
Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust33 minutes ago
-
Karachi youth STEM learning festival in full swing33 minutes ago
-
Canals desilting under way33 minutes ago
-
3 laborers died due to electrocution in Rawalpindi43 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice AJK High Court approves 3 circuit benches for hearing cases43 minutes ago
-
IHC restrains trial court from testifying witnesses in marriage case43 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 59 power pilferers in Defence East Division, 40 in Lakhhan Sharif area43 minutes ago
-
Most wanted Lyari gangster killed in police encounter53 minutes ago