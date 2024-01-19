Probationer assistant commissioners meet CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Probationer assistant commissioners of the 50th common training programme at the Civil Service academy called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday.

Speaking to the delegation, the CM emphasised the importance of prioritizing public welfare at all government offices. He urged the probationers to adopt a courteous and compassionate attitude towards the public during interactions. He stressed the significance of avoiding misconduct, highlighting that excellent public handling leads to a positive reputation and a successful career. He encouraged officers to maintain positive relationships with everyone and fulfill their duties without succumbing to any pressure.

Achieving progress is inherent in delivering the best public services, he added.

The CM advised the assistant commissioners not to be hesitant to gain experience through exchanges in remote areas. He underscored the essential role of women in the services, stating that inclusion of female officers in the civil service is a positive step towards the future. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also addressed the probationary ACs.

Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, additional chief secretary, chairman P&D, SMBR, secretary services, commissioner Lahore and others were present.