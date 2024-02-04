Probationer training officers passing-out at Police Training College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The passing-out parade of the first batch of probationer training officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar participated as the chief guest.

As many 71 lady officers are included in 397 officers who completed the first probationer training course.

Those who completed the training course included 14 MPhil, one CA, five MS, 86 Masters and 280 BA, BS degree holder officers.

The IGP Punjab inspected the passing-out parade and distributed prizes among the officers who performed best in various categories during the training.

Commandant Chung College DIG Mehboob Aslam presented a vote of thanks and explained the details of the probationer course. DIG Mehboob Aslam said that according to the modern requirements, police officers and recruits are being given the best training in the Police Training College Chung.

Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Traffic Munir Ahmed Zia Rao, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and officers of Police Training College Chung were present.