Probationer Training Officers Passing-out At Police Training College
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The passing-out parade of the first batch of probationer training officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar participated as the chief guest.
As many 71 lady officers are included in 397 officers who completed the first probationer training course.
Those who completed the training course included 14 MPhil, one CA, five MS, 86 Masters and 280 BA, BS degree holder officers.
The IGP Punjab inspected the passing-out parade and distributed prizes among the officers who performed best in various categories during the training.
Commandant Chung College DIG Mehboob Aslam presented a vote of thanks and explained the details of the probationer course. DIG Mehboob Aslam said that according to the modern requirements, police officers and recruits are being given the best training in the Police Training College Chung.
Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Traffic Munir Ahmed Zia Rao, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and officers of Police Training College Chung were present.
Recent Stories
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria
Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj27 minutes ago
-
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda23 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for election24 minutes ago
-
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad24 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan24 minutes ago
-
Information ministry launches media helpline for elections' coverage: Solangi23 minutes ago
-
ECP bars Qureshi from Elections over cypher case conviction23 minutes ago
-
Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi passes away23 minutes ago
-
ECP refutes private news channels' claims on EMS2 hours ago
-
Asifa reaches Sukkur; praises BBZ's commitment to serving poor, oppressed2 hours ago
-
Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah2 hours ago