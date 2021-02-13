UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probe Body To Question Beneficiaries, Financiers Of Senate Vote Purchase

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Probe body to question beneficiaries, financiers of Senate vote purchase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The probe committee on the vote buying in 2018 Senate election Saturday decided to investigate the beneficiaries of the vote purchase as well as the financiers.

Constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the three-member committee, in its maiden meeting held here, also decided to invite the journalist who released the video on the media.

"The committee will probe who were the beneficiaries of the purchased votes and who allegedly provided the money to purchase the MPAs votes," said a press release.

The committee comprises Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Advisor to PM on accountability and Interior Shehzad Akbar.

The body recognised the undermining of democracy by vote purchasing especially in Senate elections which have been regularly subjected to this malpractice.

Besides defining its procedures, the committee decided to use Human Rights Minister's office as its secretariat.

The body will also request those who may have first hand information or knowledge of the incident to share this information with the committee either in writing or in person. It will also recommend the actions to be taken.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Technology Democracy Vote Money May 2018 Media Share

Recent Stories

Hope Probe’s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

2 hours ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

4 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

4 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.