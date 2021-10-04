Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration of offshore assets by 'public office holders': Farrukh

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the investigation cell constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan would determine whether the public office holders named in Pandora Papers had declared their offshore assets in tax returns or not

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the investigation cell constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan would determine whether the public office holders named in Pandora papers had declared their offshore assets in tax returns or not.

In a tweet, he said if it was found in the investigation report of the cell that the public office holders had not declared their offshore assets then a corruption case would be referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In case of money laundering, the matter would be sent to FIA while the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would investigate tax evasion if the person was not a public office holder, he added.