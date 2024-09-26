Probe Finds Police Encounter Staged To Kill Dr Shah Nawaz: Home Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday said the inquiry had found that the Mirpurkhas Police "staged an encounter" to kill Dr Shah Nawaz, a blasphemy accused, on September 19.
Addressing a press conference along with education Minister Syed Sardar Shah and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Lanjar said according to the inquiry committee's report, the suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpurkas were “involved” in the incident.
“We are ordering an FIR against them,” Lanjar said and added that the findings of the committee had been shared with Dr Shahnawaz’s family.
"The family of the deceased can register an FIR, if they don't, then the state is responsible to register the case."
Responding questions, the minister clarified that the inquiry committee focused on whether the fake encounter was manged and not on whether the deceased had committed blasphemy.
"We have sent the evidence for forensic analysis", Lanjar said. The doctor’s phone had also been sent to Punjab Forensic Lab.
The minister added that the inquiry committee was formed for a “disciplinary investigation” and it was the provincial government's responsibility to “improve the morale and character of the police force”.
Lanjar stated that the police officers' main responsibility was protect the public. "Any political figures who praised burning the body will be investigated and FIRs (first investigation reports) will be registered against them. There will be no toleration for such acts."
The minister said there were six FIRs and all of them would be investigated. New DIG Zubair Dareshak had been appointed while the committee investigating the FIRs would have two SSPs from Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Artists from Multan meet with Parliamentary Secretary Information12 minutes ago
-
Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti hosts dinner in honor of Amir Muqam12 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab terms political stability vital for strong economic development12 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns tragic bomb explosion in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
Cholesterol main cause of heart attack: Dr Ghulam Hussain22 minutes ago
-
One killed, 16 injured in Swabi police station blast: DPO22 minutes ago
-
Collective steps to be taken for retaining durable peace in Balochistan: Governor32 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner visits Civil Hospital Bhag32 minutes ago
-
Strengthening access to Information paradigm critical in building trust between citizens, public ins ..42 minutes ago
-
Exposure to alternative energy technology crucial in current situation of the country: Sharjeel52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy celebrates World Maritime Day 20242 hours ago