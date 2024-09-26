Open Menu

Probe Finds Police Encounter Staged To Kill Dr Shah Nawaz: Home Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday said the inquiry had found that the Mirpurkhas Police "staged an encounter" to kill Dr Shah Nawaz, a blasphemy accused, on September 19.

Addressing a press conference along with education Minister Syed Sardar Shah and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Lanjar said according to the inquiry committee's report, the suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpurkas were “involved” in the incident.

“We are ordering an FIR against them,” Lanjar said and added that the findings of the committee had been shared with Dr Shahnawaz’s family.

"The family of the deceased can register an FIR, if they don't, then the state is responsible to register the case."

Responding questions, the minister clarified that the inquiry committee focused on whether the fake encounter was manged and not on whether the deceased had committed blasphemy.

"We have sent the evidence for forensic analysis", Lanjar said. The doctor’s phone had also been sent to Punjab Forensic Lab.

The minister added that the inquiry committee was formed for a “disciplinary investigation” and it was the provincial government's responsibility to “improve the morale and character of the police force”.

Lanjar stated that the police officers' main responsibility was protect the public. "Any political figures who praised burning the body will be investigated and FIRs (first investigation reports) will be registered against them. There will be no toleration for such acts."

The minister said there were six FIRs and all of them would be investigated. New DIG Zubair Dareshak had been appointed while the committee investigating the FIRs would have two SSPs from Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad.

