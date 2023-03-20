Probe initiated after bullet-ridden dead leopard found in Shahdara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Monday initiated probe to unearth the culprits after a bullet-ridden body of the endangered common Asian Leopard native to Margalla Hills National Park was recovered from Shahdara area of the Federal capital.

The issue came to the notice of the Wildlife Board after videos of the corpse of the Leopard by the local masses made rounds on social media.

A tourist narrating in the video revealed that he was on a picnic at the Shahdara recreation spot where he found the decomposing corpse of the wildcat with its all paws dismembered.

He claimed that the body was decaying as insects could be seen on the decaying carcass of the wildcat and it appeared to be some days old.

The tourist demanded the Board to take notice on the issue investigate the matter as either it was a wild animal or a pet of someone.

Later, the Board in a statement received here, confirmed that a dead leopard was found in Shahdara Valley of Margalla Hills National Park.

"An investigation is being conducted regarding the death of the leopard. Muhammad Junaid, the local man who made the video of the dead leopard, is being interrogated," it added.

The IWMB had prepared a preliminary medical report of the leopard and according to the initial reports, the leopard was shot eleven times.

The Scientific Committee of IWMB would make recommendations to the local police for further investigation in the light of the medical report, it added.

The IWMB also issued X-ray of the leopard that indicated multiple bullet entrance holes penetrated into the body of the wildcat.