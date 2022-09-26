UrduPoint.com

Probe Into Harassment Of Information Minister Demanded

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Probe into harassment of Information Minister demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed on Monday criticized the harassment of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb by a bunch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fanatics in London and demanded prosecution of the culprits.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, Rana criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for polluting the minds of youths. He said the toxic impacts of Imran's politics of hate and division has saddened him and this tendency should be stopped. The culprits should be awarded exemplary punishment.

More Stories From Pakistan

