Probe into killing of two cops underway: SP CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khan Zeb Tuesday said that investigations into killing of two policemen have been accelerated and culprits would soon be arrested.

Talking to APP here at his office, the SP CTD said that a team has also been constituted to conduct probe into killing of a policeman, Abne Ameen in a grenade attack in Karkhano Market, Hayatabad on July 30 (Friday).

He said that another investigation team has been deployed in Daudzai area where the policeman, Asif Ullah was killed when he was performing duty with anti-polio vaccination staff on Aug 1 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, Khan Zeb informed that 34 cops of CTD have been killed since 2014 including three DSPs, four inspectors, one ASI, 10 head constables, 15 constables and one stenographer.

He said all the CTD staff worked with dedication for protection of lives and properties of the people and had rendered great sacrifices during performing their duties since its inception.

Khan Zeb said that all arrangements have been finalized for observing "Police Shuhada Day" on Aug 4 at police lines.