Probe launched by Pakistan Railways into fatal fire on Karachi Express business class coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has constituted a team led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways to conduct an investigation into the recent incident where a fire broke out in a business class coach of the Karachi Express.

The team is led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways and has been dispatched to the site of the incident for a thorough investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be shared with the media.

This unfortunate event resulted in the loss of seven precious lives and caused injuries to four others in the Sindh province.

According to the details, on the night of April 26th and 27th, a fire broke out in a business class coach of the Karachi Express which was traveling from Karachi to Lahore. The train was immediately stopped near Tandu Masti Khan station. The fire brigade was alerted and the fire was controlled after about 40 minutes. Sadly, seven passengers lost their lives. One affected passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was severely injured while trying to jump from the affected coach. After detaching the affected coach, the train continued its journey to Lahore.