UrduPoint.com

Probe Launched By Pakistan Railways Into Fatal Fire On Karachi Express Business Class Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Probe launched by Pakistan Railways into fatal fire on Karachi Express business class coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has constituted a team led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways to conduct an investigation into the recent incident where a fire broke out in a business class coach of the Karachi Express.

The team is led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways and has been dispatched to the site of the incident for a thorough investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be shared with the media.

This unfortunate event resulted in the loss of seven precious lives and caused injuries to four others in the Sindh province.

The investigation is ongoing, and the media will be updated with the findings once it is completed.

According to the details, on the night of April 26th and 27th, a fire broke out in a business class coach of the Karachi Express which was traveling from Karachi to Lahore. The train was immediately stopped near Tandu Masti Khan station. The fire brigade was alerted and the fire was controlled after about 40 minutes. Sadly, seven passengers lost their lives. One affected passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was severely injured while trying to jump from the affected coach. After detaching the affected coach, the train continued its journey to Lahore.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Injured Fire Business SITE April Women Media Event From Government Coach

Recent Stories

ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

3 minutes ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

1 hour ago
 Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

3 hours ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.