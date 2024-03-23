Probe ordered into death of youth by wrong injection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah taking notice of news regarding death of a young boy allegedly due to a wrong injection administered by a quack has directed Health Care Commission to investigate the matter.

Expressing regret over the death, Qasim Ali Shah stated that no unregistered clinic or practitioner should be allowed to jeopardize lives of patients.

He highlighted that a crackdown on unregistered clinics and hospitals across the province is underway adding that government is committed to close all that clinics and facilities that are being run by unqualified medical practitioners.