Probe reports on wheat, sugar crises made public; Prime minister directs forensic analysis on sugar

The reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public while the prime minister has directed forensic analysis to further expand findings on the subject of sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public while the prime minister has directed forensic analysis to further expand findings on the subject of sugar.

The prime minister had constituted two high-powered committees under Director General Federal Investigation Agency and comprising a senior officer of Intelligence Bureau and DG Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab to investigate the causes behind the crises and price hike of the said commodities.

After the formation of the said committees, the prime minister had repeatedly resolved to expose and penalize those found responsible for the sugar and wheat crises to avoid the recurrence of such acts.

On submission of Inquiry reports from both the committees, certain additional questions were also referred to the bodies seeking further clarifications.

The committees had furnished separate main and supplementary reports to address the further queries raised by the Prime Minister House.

The committee on wheat crisis comprised DG FIA Wajid Zia, Deputy DG IB Mubarak Zeb and DG Anti Corruption Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees.

The committee on the subject of sugar consisted of DG FIA Wajid Zia, Deputy DG IB Ahmad Kamal and DG Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Muhammad Goher Nafees.

The committees had held series of meetings with all the stakeholders including the federal ministries, Federal board of Revenue, mills associations and relevant provincial departments.

In pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran khan's firm belief on transparency and accountability as basic ingredients of democracy and good governance, the prime minister decided to make both the reports and additional answers public.

However, in continuation of probe being carried out by the inquiry committee on sugar prices, the federal government through a cabinet decision expanded the scope of said body to an Inquiry Commission by conferring powers given under The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act 2017.

The commission is further carrying out forensic analysis to expand on the findings of the inquiry committee. The commission is due to complete its task on 25th April, 2020.

After the commission finalizes its report, its findings will also be made public and any corrective and/or punitive measures required or recommended will be taken by the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.