(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :New Delhi based Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has moved the Indian Human Rights Commission, seeking a probe into last month's killing of three youth in a fake encounter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service the so-called encounter took place on July 18 when the Indian army claimed to have killed 3 alleged militants at Amshipora village in Shopian during a cordon and search operation.

However, a little over two weeks thereafter, missing persons complaints were lodged in Rajouri area by the families of 3 youth. The families said that those killed in Shopian and then dubbed as militants were their wards who had gone there to work as labourers, adding that they went out of contact with them from July 17 late eveningThe CITU's J&K unit General Secretary Om Prakash, in a complaint to the Indian rights commission filed through Indian Supreme Court advocate Subhash Chandran, while expressing concern over the questionable encounter last month demanded a thorough investigation to bring out the factual aspects of the case.

The petitioner, demanding the commission to direct authorities to produce the action taken report on the human rights violation, sought initiation of appropriate criminal as well as departmental action against those involved in the fake encounter. He also asked the Indian commission to direct authorities to pay adequate compensation to the affected families.