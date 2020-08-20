UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probe Sought Into Last Month's IIOJK Fake Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Probe sought into last month's IIOJK fake encounter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :New Delhi based Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has moved the Indian Human Rights Commission, seeking a probe into last month's killing of three youth in a fake encounter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service the so-called encounter took place on July 18 when the Indian army claimed to have killed 3 alleged militants at Amshipora village in Shopian during a cordon and search operation.

However, a little over two weeks thereafter, missing persons complaints were lodged in Rajouri area by the families of 3 youth. The families said that those killed in Shopian and then dubbed as militants were their wards who had gone there to work as labourers, adding that they went out of contact with them from July 17 late eveningThe CITU's J&K unit General Secretary Om Prakash, in a complaint to the Indian rights commission filed through Indian Supreme Court advocate Subhash Chandran, while expressing concern over the questionable encounter last month demanded a thorough investigation to bring out the factual aspects of the case.

The petitioner, demanding the commission to direct authorities to produce the action taken report on the human rights violation, sought initiation of appropriate criminal as well as departmental action against those involved in the fake encounter. He also asked the Indian commission to direct authorities to pay adequate compensation to the affected families.

Related Topics

India Militants Supreme Court Missing Persons Army Jammu New Delhi July Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Lukashenko's Decrees on Gov't Reappointments Offic ..

12 minutes ago

Nonprofits Alarmed at Planned Release of 750Mln Ge ..

12 minutes ago

China's Gaofen-7 satellite put into service

12 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 940,000

12 minutes ago

Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space by ye ..

12 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID- ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.