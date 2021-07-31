UrduPoint.com

Probiotics Research Lab Inaugurated At UVAS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Probiotics Research Lab inaugurated at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore established a "Probiotic Research Lab" to develop indigenous probiotics and evaluate imported probiotic products for human, poultry and livestock sector.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated 'Probiotics Research Lab' while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and many faculty members attended the ceremony.

Probiotic Research lab is currently running two research projects for development of Probiotics funded by HEC, Pakistan. It will also execute another recently awarded project "Metagenomic analysis of udder microbiome and development of indigenous probiotics for control of bovine mastitis" from Punjab Higher education Commission.

This laboratory will further strengthen the collaboration with pharmaceutical industry, dairy industry and other stakeholders for the development of probiotic products in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab HEC From Industry

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

3 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

3 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capa ..

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.