Probiotics Research Lab inaugurated at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore established a "Probiotic Research Lab" to develop indigenous probiotics and evaluate imported probiotic products for human, poultry and livestock sector.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated 'Probiotics Research Lab' while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and many faculty members attended the ceremony.

Probiotic Research lab is currently running two research projects for development of Probiotics funded by HEC, Pakistan. It will also execute another recently awarded project "Metagenomic analysis of udder microbiome and development of indigenous probiotics for control of bovine mastitis" from Punjab Higher education Commission.

This laboratory will further strengthen the collaboration with pharmaceutical industry, dairy industry and other stakeholders for the development of probiotic products in Pakistan.