Problems could be solved through positive, responsible journalism: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the problems of the country and the province could be solved in a better way through positive and responsible journalism.

In a meeting with famous poet and columnist Mansoor Afaq at Governor House Peshawar on Sunday, the Governor said that the Federal government had allocated money in the budget for two major projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chashma Lift Canal and Chakdra Chitral Road and the work on these two projects would be started soon.

The Governor said that fighting the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the federal government was one of our priorities.

The Governor said that journalists should point out the problems.

A Jirga or task force of all political parties will be formed so that we can discuss the rights and issues of the province in a concrete way with the federation, he said.

About the proposal of Mansoor Afaq to call a conference of intellectuals of the province, the Governor said that the conference would be organized soon to promote the culture of the province and to spread the message of peace and love through writers and intellectuals.

We will also establish a museum in the Governor's House to convey the historical heritage of the province and the sacrifices made for peace to the new generation, the Governor added.