Problems Of Business Community Being Resolved On Urgent Basis: Chief Minister Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the government had close liaison and working relationship with business community and its economic related problems were being resolved in consultation with the leading chambers of commerce

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the government had close liaison and working relationship with business community and its economic related problems were being resolved in consultation with the leading chambers of commerce.

Talking to FCCI President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam here at Circuit House, the CM said the government was fully aware of the problems of businessmen and efforts were being made to resolve them on urgent basis.

He said that business related decisions were being made after consultation with stakeholders.

The CM assured to resolve the problems highlighted by the President FCCI on priority basis.

Earlier, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam briefed the chief minister about the issues confronted by the business community of the city.

He said that FCCI wants to establish a Techno Park and for this purpose, the government should provide necessary assistance as well as financial aid so that the project could be completed as early as possible.

He said the business community was playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy, however, due to corona pandemic, this sector was facing great deal of difficulties.

Therefore, the government should provide maximum incentivesto this sector, he demanded.

