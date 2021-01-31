UrduPoint.com
Problems Of Business Community To Be Addressed On Priority: Minister

Sun 31st January 2021

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan Sunday assured the business community of Khar Bazar Bajaur district that the government was taking steps to address the problems being faced by business community on priority basis.

He said, the government has accepted all the legitimate demands and rights of the business community and there will be no injustice with them rather steps would be taken for its solutions.

He was talking to a delegation of businessmen headed by Khar Bazaar President Haji Khan Bahadur with other members comprising Gul Afzal, Aurangzeb Inqalabi, Dr Hameed-ur-Rehman and Javed Thunder during his visit to Khar Bazaar.

The minister was apprised about the problems faced by the business community and presented their demands on which Anwar Zeb assured the members of the negotiating committee about the acceptance all the legitimate demands and said there would be no abuse or injustice with them.

After the assurance, the business community of Khar Bazaar ended the protest sit-in and reopened the shops.

