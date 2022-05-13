UrduPoint.com

Problems Of Business Community To Be Resolved: Manzoor Wassan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Problems of business community to be resolved: Manzoor Wassan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said the measures have already been taken by the Sindh government to address the issues of energy and load shedding.

Speaking to a delegation of traders from Khairpur on Friday, Wassan said that the business community was the engine of economic progress of the country and their problems should be resolved on priority basis.

He informed that the Chief Minister Sindh has already initiated various measures for the development of infrastructure and enhancement of trade and investment in the province.

He said the Sindh government would fully support the business community and provide them with level playing field provided that businessmen played their due role in the international market. Traders assured their full cooperation and support to the government and vowed to work with the government in order to address the pressing local as well as global challenges.

They particularly appreciated the Advisor to CM Manzoor Wassan for playing an important role to help the business community of the Khairpur.

