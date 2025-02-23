Problems Of Diamir Bhasha, Dasu Dams' Affectees To Be Addressed: Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
CHILAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday visited Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, saying that problems of affectees of Dasu Kohistan and Diamir Bhasha dams would be addressed.
He said the Prime Minister's Special Committee was analyzing problems of the affected people, reiterating that development of Gilgit Baltistan was the top priority of the Government. He said 30 percent increase in its development budget was made.
Engr Amir Muqam said that inauguration of Danash Schools would be made after Eid.
He proposed the affectees to constitute their committee for negotiations.
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan has appealed the affectees for calling off sit in. The committee of the affectees sought time.
