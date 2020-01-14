Problems of employees of Sindh Industries to be resolved on priority: Jam Ikramuallah

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the problems of employees of Sindh Industries including Government Sindh Printing Press will be resolved on priority basis and no employee will be deprived of his legal and due right.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Sindh Government Printing Press Union in his office here on Tuesday.

Union President Mohammad Wasim and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, office bearers of Sindh Government Printing Press Union briefed the Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo about their issues and especially the time scale.

He said that solving the problems of Sindh Government Printing Press employees was among his top priorities.

He asked the Secretary Industries to resolve the long-standing demand for time scales at earliest.

He said that Industries Employees' promotions issues will also be resolved and for the promotion of employees, the seniority list of the employees will be kept in mind.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo assured union office bearers that no employee would be deprived of his right because promotion was the basic right of the employees.

He said that timely promotions encourage the employees to work hard and unless the employees of any department were satisfied and prosperous then no organization could truly make progress.

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce said that development of Sindh was linked to industrial development.