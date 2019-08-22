Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bases: Akbar Ayub Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Works Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that all the reservations of farmers of district Haripur will be removed on priority basis as most of the economy of the country is based on best agricultural production

He said that the farmers would be benefited from modern-day machinery and advanced equipment for the best agricultural production for which the provincial government was using all kinds of factors and taking keen interest in it.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at the Agriculture Department Peshawar regarding Agriculture Department of district Haripur. On this occasion, Minister of Agriculture, Mohibullah Khan, Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr, DG Water Management Engineer Mohammad Khurshid Afridi, Director Agriculture Engineering Engineer Mohammad Jan, DG. Agriculture Extension Mohammad Naseem, DG soil Conservation Yasin Khan and District Water Management Haripur Afzal Khan was present.

The officers of the department gave a detailed briefing to the Minister of Communications regarding the agriculture sector in Haripur district and also informed about the problems facing the farmers there.

The minister said that all resources should be used to solve this. Because the land in our area is rich in natural resources and they can get thousands of benefits from working with modern-day machinery.

Akbar Ayub Khan has issued order to installed solar tube wells throughout the district and also solarized existing tube wells and that these tube wells should be hand over to the farmers for use so that they could benefit from them.

Akbar Ayub Khan also recommended to hold an important meeting in Haripur consisting of Agriculture Officers to give a day's training to the local farmers in the presence of the technical people, which will attract the farmers to modern agriculture.