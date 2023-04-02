Problems of farmers, traders being resolved on priority basis: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that problems of farmers and traders were being resolved on priority basis.

Presiding over separate meetings of farmers and traders community here on Saturday, he said that government was sincere to provide maximum relief to the farmers and traders and in this connection special committees were constituted to take solid steps for immediate redress of the problems being faced by farming and trading communities.

The minister said that progress in solving the problems of farmers and traders was also being monitored continuously and steps would also be taken to restore the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and task force committees.

He said that availability of fertilizers to farmers, prevention of water-theft incidents and issues related to FESCO were being redressed urgently.

Payment to the sugarcane growers would be ensured in all cases, he said and directed the Assistant Director of Agricultural Marketing of the division to ensure 100 percent prices of farmers' commodity in vegetable and fruit markets as exploitation of farmers would not be tolerated.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed and others were also present in the meetings.