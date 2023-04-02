UrduPoint.com

Problems Of Farmers, Traders Being Resolved On Priority Basis: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Problems of farmers, traders being resolved on priority basis: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that problems of farmers and traders were being resolved on priority basis.

Presiding over separate meetings of farmers and traders community here on Saturday, he said that government was sincere to provide maximum relief to the farmers and traders and in this connection special committees were constituted to take solid steps for immediate redress of the problems being faced by farming and trading communities.

The minister said that progress in solving the problems of farmers and traders was also being monitored continuously and steps would also be taken to restore the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and task force committees.

He said that availability of fertilizers to farmers, prevention of water-theft incidents and issues related to FESCO were being redressed urgently.

Payment to the sugarcane growers would be ensured in all cases, he said and directed the Assistant Director of Agricultural Marketing of the division to ensure 100 percent prices of farmers' commodity in vegetable and fruit markets as exploitation of farmers would not be tolerated.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed and others were also present in the meetings.

Related Topics

Progress Market Commerce All Government Industry FESCO

Recent Stories

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

28 minutes ago
 Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court t ..

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections ca ..

59 minutes ago
 Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top ..

Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top-four hopes

59 minutes ago
 Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

1 hour ago
 Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist ..

Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist religion': National Assembly S ..

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns ..

Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns deviation to create political ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.