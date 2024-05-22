Open Menu

Problems Of Farming Community To Be Resolved On Priority: DG Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Director General (DG) Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed had directed the agriculture officers to take appropriate steps for redressing problems of the farming community on top priority.

Presiding over a meeting, he reviewed performance of agriculture officers appointed in vegetable & fruit markets for ensuring smooth supply of agri produces and their sale under controlled mechanism.

He said that field staff of the agriculture department should visit the farms and take appropriate steps for redressing genuine problems of the farming community.

He also directed the agriculture officers to persuade the farmers cultivation of vegetables and fruits over maximum space of their lands and in this connection, social media including facebook, twitter, youtube, whatsapp, instagram, etc. should also be used for advertisement of government initiatives taken for the welfare and betterment of farming community.

The agri scientists should also guide and help the peasants to preserve their agri produces especially vegetables and fruits during sizzling and harsh weathers so as to save them from major damages, he added.

