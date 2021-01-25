UrduPoint.com
Problems Of Hall Road Traders To Be Resolved On Priority: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Problems of Hall Road traders to be resolved on priority: DC

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Monday presided over a meeting of Hall Road traders here at DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Monday presided over a meeting of Hall Road traders here at DC office.

During the meeting, the traders gave a detailed briefing to the DC Lahore.

The meeting was also briefed regarding encroachments on Hall Road and parking stand.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz assured full cooperation to the traders of Hall Road and said that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments on Hall Road.

He said that shopkeepers should avoid encroachment outside the shops.

He said that one meeting on weekly basis regarding traders issues of Hall Road would be called. He formed a 10-members committee for the rehabilitation of Hall Road.

He said that the district administration was fully cooperating with the Lahore business community and assured them to resolve the parking issue.

At the end, the business community of Hall Road also thanked DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz for resolving parking and other issues on priority basis and assured full cooperation.

