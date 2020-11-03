UrduPoint.com
Problems Of Kiln Workers To Be Resolved On Priority: DC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Problems of kiln workers to be resolved on priority: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration will resolve problems of kiln workers on top priority and departments should improve their performance.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at a meeting of District Vigilance Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool, Director Labor Malik Munawar Awan, education, kiln owners and their representatives were also present.

He directed the kiln owners to pay their dues for issuance of social security cardsand said mutual interests of kiln owners and workers would be protected.

More Stories From Pakistan

