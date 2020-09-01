Problems of Mingora city to be solved on priority basis: DDAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman, District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Tuesday said that the problems of Mingora city were being solved on priority basis and all resources also being utilized for the establishment of model city

Talking to a delegation of the Swat Traders Federation led by its President Abdul Rahim, Fazal Hakeem Khan said billions of rupees were being spent in the constituency.

In the meeting, President Abdul Rahim briefed Fazal Hakeem Khan about traffic and other issues in the city.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the problems were being solved on priority basis for which Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking special interest and special grant would be announced soon.

He said that development projects costing billions of rupees were underway in Mingora city while approval was being given for more developmental work.

The Mingora Gravity Scheme in the surrounding areas would solve the water problem in the city while work was also underway on the construction and repair of roads in Mingora city, he added.

He said that the business community should guide us in this regard and their suggestions would be implemented so that Mingora could be made a model city.