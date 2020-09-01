UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Problems Of Mingora City To Be Solved On Priority Basis: DDAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:43 PM

Problems of Mingora city to be solved on priority basis: DDAC

Chairman, District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Tuesday said that the problems of Mingora city were being solved on priority basis and all resources also being utilized for the establishment of model city

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Tuesday said that the problems of Mingora city were being solved on priority basis and all resources also being utilized for the establishment of model city.

Talking to a delegation of the Swat Traders Federation led by its President Abdul Rahim, Fazal Hakeem Khan said billions of rupees were being spent in the constituency.

In the meeting, President Abdul Rahim briefed Fazal Hakeem Khan about traffic and other issues in the city.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the problems were being solved on priority basis for which Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking special interest and special grant would be announced soon.

He said that development projects costing billions of rupees were underway in Mingora city while approval was being given for more developmental work.

The Mingora Gravity Scheme in the surrounding areas would solve the water problem in the city while work was also underway on the construction and repair of roads in Mingora city, he added.

He said that the business community should guide us in this regard and their suggestions would be implemented so that Mingora could be made a model city.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Water Swat Traffic Guide Mingora All Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

59 minutes ago

Sacrifices of Pak Army can't be forgotten: MNA Raj ..

34 seconds ago

Former Prince William Aide Simon Case Appointed as ..

36 seconds ago

Modern technology useful in curbing crimes: SP Dol ..

41 seconds ago

Commissioner for starting patchwork of 40 roads

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.