Problems Of Minorities To Be Solved On Priority Basis: Haji Zubair Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the problems of minorities will be solved on a priority basis and proper allocation of funds would be for the development of the areas dominated by minorities.

"We are allocating money in the budget for the minorities so that they can do development work in their areas," Haji Zubair Ali said. The doors of his home and office are open to serve the people, he added.

Zeeshan Ishtiaq, the Principal of St. John Wahani High School, congratulated Haji Zubair Ali, Mayor of Capital Metropolitan Peshawar, on Eid-ul-Adha, while presenting flower bouquets.

Member Metropolitan Pervez Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

Zeeshan Ishtiaq invited Mayor Peshawar for an official visit to John Wahani High school Peshawar, which was accepted by Mayor Peshawar.

Mayor Peshawar said we will solve all the problems of minorities. Principal Zeeshan Ishtiaq, assuring all possible support from the Christian community, said that our schools are rendering services without caste and colour to equip education with the jewel of missionary spirit.

"We wish that no one is illiterate in Pakistan and we are working day and night for the development of our beloved country Pakistan.

