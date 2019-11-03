Problems of MPAs to be solved on priority: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said problems of assembly members relating to their Constituencies would be solved on priority.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said he would not allow anyone to create hurdles in works, adding problems of the assembly members would be resolved to facilitate the masses of their constituencies.

Usman Buzdar said: "I will personally monitor progress being taken on every valid work of assembly members".